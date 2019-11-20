Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli (File pic)
Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli (File pic)

Nepali Prime Minister Oli reshuffles cabinet

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:35 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 20 (ANI): In a major diplomatic move after the formation of the first federal government, Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Wednesday reshuffled his Cabinet, inducting new faces as well as reassigning the post of several ministers.
Oli relieved Raghubir Mahaseth, Lal Babu Pandit, Gokarna Bista, Thammaya Thapa from their post. Basanta Kumar Nemwang has replaced as Mahaseth as Physical Infrastructure and Transportation Minister whereas Rameshwor Raya Yadav has taken over Bista as the new Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Minister.
Likewise, Hridayash Tripathi has replaced Pandit as the Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration while Parbat Gurung succeeded in replacing Thapa as Minister for Women, Children and Social Welfare.
In addition, Ghanshyam Bhusal took over Chakrapani Khanal for the post of Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development while Lekhraj Bhatta has been appointed as new the Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies replacing Matrika Yadav.
Apart from the replacements, Prime Minister Oli further exchanged portfolios of two sitting ministers.
Upendra Yadav who has been serving as Health Minister has been reassigned to the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs while Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal has become new health minister of the nation.
In the latest round of revision of the ministries some of the state ministers have been also replaced with new ones.
The newly appointed and reassigned ministers will take oath on Thursday morning, the Office of President has announced.
During a meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) held earlier today, it was agreed that Oli will continue as the country's Prime Minister for the rest of the five year tenure while Co-chair of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal will be responsible for the party-related affairs. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:01 IST

Israel may face fresh elections as Liberman refuses to support...

Jerusalem [Israel], Nov 20 (ANI): Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman on Wednesday refused to support a minority government ether headed by Blue and White chief Benny Gantz or a right-wing government headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, apparently setting Israel up for third elections in u

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 19:34 IST

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya names brother Mahinda Rajapaksa as...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Nov 20 (ANI): Sri Lanka's newly-elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday named his elder brother and former President Mahinda Rajapaksa as the new prime minister after Ranil Wickremesinghe announced his resignation, the state media reported.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 18:40 IST

India may open Chandipur integrated test range in Odisha to Singapore

Singapore, Nov 20 (ANI): India on Wednesday exchanged letter of intent for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enable the use of Chandipur Integrated Test Range in Odisha by Singapore's defence forces.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 17:47 IST

India, Singapore reaffirm partnership to promote regional stability

Singapore, Nov 20 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held wide-ranging talks with his Singapore counterpart Ng Eng Hen here on Wednesday during which the two sides reaffirmed commitment to support initiatives that would promote stability in the region.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 16:43 IST

PM Oli hands over party reins to Dahal in exchange for full-term...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 20 (ANI): Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Wednesday agreed to hand over the executive rights of the ruling party to Pushpa Kamal Dahal in a deal that would enable him to retain the post for the full term.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 16:24 IST

Yousaf Baig Mirza resigns as Pakistan PM's special assistant on...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 20 (ANI): Special Assistant to the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Media affairs, Yousaf Baig Mirza resigned from his post on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:20 IST

Afghanistan: 2 US soldiers killed in chopper crash

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 20 (ANI): Two US service members lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan, NATO Resolute Support Mission said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 14:31 IST

25 people found alive on-board UK-bound ferry

Rotterdam [Netherlands], Nov 20 (ANI): Dutch authorities have discovered 25 people on-board a ferry bound for the UK from the Netherlands, a spokesperson for Rotterdam Police told CNN on Tuesday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:16 IST

China accuses US of interference after Senate passes Hong Kong...

Beijing [China], Nov 20 (Sputnik/ANI): China on Wednesday slammed the United States after the US Senate passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, envisioning support for local protesters, asserting that the bill is "overt meddling" in the country's domestic affairs.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:55 IST

Yemen's Houthis release 16 people, captured vessels

Seoul [South Korea], Nov 20 (ANI): Yemen's Houthi rebels have released the three ships and their crew, comprising a total of 16 people, including two South Korean nationals, South Korea's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 11:44 IST

Ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif arrives in London for treatment

London [UK], Nov 20 (ANI): Pakistan's ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif arrived in London in an air ambulance for medical treatment on Tuesday evening (local time).

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 11:09 IST

Powerful blasts heard in Damascus, Israeli military says they...

Damascus [Syria], Nov 20 (Sputnik/ANI): Powerful explosions occurred in Syria's capital Damascus in the early hours of Wednesday, while the Israeli military said that it attacked about 20 targets in Syria on the same day.

Read More
iocl