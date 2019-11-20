Nepali Prime Minister Oli reshuffles cabinet

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 20 (ANI): In a major diplomatic move after the formation of the first federal government, Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Wednesday reshuffled his Cabinet, inducting new faces as well as reassigning the post of several ministers.

Oli relieved Raghubir Mahaseth, Lal Babu Pandit, Gokarna Bista, Thammaya Thapa from their post. Basanta Kumar Nemwang has replaced as Mahaseth as Physical Infrastructure and Transportation Minister whereas Rameshwor Raya Yadav has taken over Bista as the new Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Minister.

Likewise, Hridayash Tripathi has replaced Pandit as the Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration while Parbat Gurung succeeded in replacing Thapa as Minister for Women, Children and Social Welfare.

In addition, Ghanshyam Bhusal took over Chakrapani Khanal for the post of Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development while Lekhraj Bhatta has been appointed as new the Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies replacing Matrika Yadav.

Apart from the replacements, Prime Minister Oli further exchanged portfolios of two sitting ministers.

Upendra Yadav who has been serving as Health Minister has been reassigned to the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs while Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal has become new health minister of the nation.

In the latest round of revision of the ministries some of the state ministers have been also replaced with new ones.

The newly appointed and reassigned ministers will take oath on Thursday morning, the Office of President has announced.

During a meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) held earlier today, it was agreed that Oli will continue as the country's Prime Minister for the rest of the five year tenure while Co-chair of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal will be responsible for the party-related affairs. (ANI)

