Nepali tea gets higher price in Indian market post lockdown

Biratnagar [Nepal], September 27 (ANI): The price of Nepali tea leaves has boomed in the Indian market in the post lockdown scenario, boosting prospects of producers with an increase in demand and consumption of the beverage.

With a fall in tea production in West Bengal, one of the largest in India, due to rainfall and lockdown, Nepali tea producers are now bridging the gap to fulfill the demand in India.

"In post lockdown, our tea grain and leaves are getting a better price. In the last three months, we are exporting tea grains and leaves in large amounts, in comparison to other times. The price of our products has also increased," a proprietor of Jagdamba Tea Processing, Bishnu Neupane said.



The price of one kilogram of (Crush, Tear, Curl) CTC tea in the Indian market now stands at Rs 400 which was earlier around Rs 200 pre-lockdown. The green leaves of tea, which earlier used to sell at Rs 10 kg, has now shot to Rs 50 per kg.

Orthodox tea, which previously used to sell in the market at Rs 15 per kg, it is now being sold at Rs 100 per kg.

As per the data from the customs, Nepal has been able to export tea leaves and grains amounting to about Rs 147 crores. Over 51 lakh kg of tea grains and leaves were exported to India from mid-June to mid-September.

Nepal, last year during the same period, had exported nearly 23 lakh kg of CTC tea to India, which then amounted to Rs 59.16 crores. It was an average of Rs 152 per kg last year which has increased to Rs 335 per kg in the post lockdown period.

India annually consumes about 100 crore kg of tea. A total of 140 kg crore tea is produced annually in India, out of which, 25 crores are exported to other nations including Nepal. (ANI)

