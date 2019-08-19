Nepal government officials began their training in India on countering terror financing on Monday.
Nepal's 20 officials undergo customised training in India to counter terror funding

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 20:06 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 19 (ANI): As many as 20 Nepalese government officials have begun a customised six-day training course on 'Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism', the Indian embassy here informed on Monday.
"On the request of Government of Nepal, a customized six-day training course on 'Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism' for 20 officers from various government agencies of Nepal commenced today at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN), Faridabad, India," a statement by the embassy read.
The training, which is fully supported by the Indian government under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme, is yet another example of the country's commitment to supporting the capacity development of Nepali officers.
A total of 60 officers from various regulatory agencies in Nepal will be trained under the initiative. The two batches of 20 officers each will be trained at NACIN in the months of October and December this year. The initiative is likely to enhance the capacities of agencies of Nepal on the matters pertaining to Anti Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism.
NACIN is the apex training institution of the Government of India in the field of financial investigations and anti-money laundering matters. It is an accredited Regional Training Centre of World Customs Organisation for Asia/Pacific Region and also works in collaboration with other international organisations like UNEP, UNODC, SASEC, and etc. (ANI)

