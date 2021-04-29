Nepal's active COVID-19 count surpasses 30,000, restrictions imposed in several areas

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 28 (ANI): Nepal on Wednesday has surpassed 30,000 active cases of COVID-19 as the Himalayan nation braces second wave of infection and heads to partial lockdown.

As per the data from Ministry of Health and Population, Nepal currently has 30,209 active cases of coronavirus which has continued to rise in recent weeks.

"The COVID-19 infection rate has risen by 228 percent in just a week," Spokesperson at the Ministry Dr Jageshwor Gautam said.



On Wednesday only, 4,897 new infections were registered after conducting 13,879 samples using Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test and 955 antigen tests.

As per the ministry, number of COVID-19 patients in country has soared by 12,580 since last Monday and there are currently 317 COVID-19 patients in ICU and 98 on ventilators across the nation.

With the rise in infection and beds falling short to admit infected ones, many of the local bodies around nation has imposed restrictions aiming to flatten curve.

Capital Kathmandu along with surrounding districts of Bhaktapur and Lalitpur are also heading for restrictions starting from Thursday morning. (ANI)

