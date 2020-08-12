Nepal's Ambassador to India wishes speedy recovery to former President Pranab Mukherjee

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Nepal’s Ambassador to India Nilambar Acharya on Wednesday wished a speedy recovery to former Indian President Pranab Mukharjee who is admitted in a hospital in the national capital.

“Wish and pray for a speedy recovery and good health of Shri Pranab Mukherjee, Former President of the Republic of India,” Acharya said in a tweet.

The condition of former Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical and he remains on ventilator support at the Army's Research and Referral hospital in the national capital.

The hospital has said that he is "haemodynamically stable" and on a ventilator.

Mukherjee had visited Nepal as President in 2016 and met his counterpart Bidhya Devi Bhandari. This was the first visit by Indian President to Nepal in 18 years.

During the visit, Mukherjee had visited Pashupatinath Temple and Janaki temple. He also visited Pokhara and hailed the role of Gurkha soldiers in the Indian Army.

Indian envoy Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Nepal’s Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi are slated to meet next week to review projects funded by the Indian government. (ANI)