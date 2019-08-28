Nepal's Attorney General in India to study role of judicial systems

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 28 (ANI): Attorney General of Nepal, Agni Kharel, has been on a week-long visit to India since Sunday to study the relationship between the central and state judicial systems in India, including the relationship between the Attorney General and states' advocates general.

Kharel, who embarked on a seven-day observation visit to India from August 25 to August 31, is accompanied by a 12-member delegation comprising senior attorneys from both the federal government and seven provincial governments of the Himalayan nation.

As part of the trip, the delegation visited the Supreme Court of India, Delhi High Court and attended a one-day workshop at Indian Law Institute in the national capital.

The delegation is further scheduled to visit Gujarat from August 28 to August 30 and interact with the Advocate General of Gujarat.

The Attorney General will also visit Gujarat High Court and attend a one-day workshop at Gujarat Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar.

Kharel met his Indian counterpart on August 27 and discussed issues of mutual interest. (ANI)