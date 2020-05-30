Nepal's COVID-19 death toll rises to 6

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 29 (ANI): Nepal in past 24 hours reported one death due to COVID-19 and 170 new cases of the virus taking the death toll to six, Health Ministry confirmed.

Dr. Bikash Devkota, Spokesperson at the Ministry in a regular press briefing confirmed the national tally of infected has spiked to 1,212 with six deaths and 206 recoveries.

Jhapa district on Friday recorded 28 new cases of COVID-19 while 4 were added in Saptari, 4 in Bara, 5 in Parsa, 1 in Myagdi, 10 in Banke, 2 in Nawalparasi Bardaghat Susta East, 51 in Kapilvasti, 56 in Rautahat, 5 in Sarlahi, 1 in Rupandehi and 2 in Dang, as per Devkota.

The National Public Health Laboratory in Kathmandu, Patan Academy of Health Sciences in Lalitpur, Koshi Hospital in Biratnagar, BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences in Dharan, Narayani Hospital in Birgunj, Provincial Laboratory in Pokhara, Bheri Hospital in Nepalgunj, Bharatpur Hospital in Chitwan, Provincial Laboratory in Rupandehi and Rapti Academy of Health Sciences in Dang, confirmed new cases of Friday.

A 35-year old male from Arghakhanchi district has succumbed to the deadly virus taking the toll of casualties to six.

A total of 52 out of 77 districts in Nepal have reported infection of the virus in recent days. As many as 157 cases have been recorded in eight districts of Province-1; 490 cases have been seen in eight districts of Province 2; and 44 cases in 12 districts of Bagmati province.

Likewise, 20 cases have been reported in 5 districts of Gandaki Province; 443 cases in 9 districts of Province 5; 47 cases in 3 districts of Karnali Province; and 21 cases in 7 districts of Sudurpashchim Province. (ANI)

