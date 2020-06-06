Nepal's House of Representatives likely to adopt controversial amendment for new map on June 9

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 6 (ANI): Nepal's House of Representatives is set to adopt a constitutional amendment on June 9 for a new political map that includes areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura claimed by it, Nepal media reports said.

The constitutional amendment, once passed, will give legal status to the new map of Nepal which shows parts of India as its part.

Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Shivamaya Tumbahangphe had tabled the amendment proposal to include a new political map depicting Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura within the borders of Nepal in the House of Representatives on May 31.

The government had registered the bill at the Parliament on May 22, seeking to amend Schedule 3 of the constitution to update Nepal's political map in the national emblem.

As the constitution amendment requires a two-thirds majority, the ruling Nepal Communist Party, which holds a two-thirds majority in upper House, fell short of dominance in the lower House compelling it to seek support from other parties.

The main opposition Nepali Congress party sought time for discussion on the issue and the KP Sharma Oli government deferred on May 27 its plan to move the constitutional amendment.

On May 30, the Nepali Congress, which has 63 seats, decided to support the amendment proposal which would allow NCP with its 174 seats to muster the required two-thirds majority. (ANI)

