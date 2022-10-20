Nepal's leader Prachanda's spouse, Sita Dahal admitted to ICU

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 20 (ANI): Sita Dahal, spouse of CPN-Maoist Centre Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal- Prachanda has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after her health deteriorated on Wednesday.

According to Dahal's secretariat members, Sita Dahal has been admitted to Medicity Hospital in Lalitpur. The former first lady has been suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).

Progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) is a rare brain disorder that causes problems with movement, walking and balance, and eye movement. It results from damage to nerve cells in the brain that control thinking and body movement.



The disorder's long name indicates that the disease worsens (progressive) and causes weakness (palsy) by damaging certain parts of the brain above nerve cell clusters called nuclei (supranuclear) that control eye movements.

PSP is different from Parkinson's disease-another movement disorder-although they share some symptoms. Currently, there is no effective treatment for PSP, but some symptoms can be managed with medication or other interventions.

As per the doctors, PSP is a rare disease and is seen in only 5/6 out of 100,000 people.

Dahal has been taken to various hospitals in India as well as in Nepal for further treatment but her condition has deteriorated once again.

Following ill health of his spouse, Prachanda has cancelled his engagements for a few days. (ANI)

