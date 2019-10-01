Nepal’s Lower House Speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara (File photo)
Nepal’s Lower House Speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara (File photo)

Nepal's Lower House Speaker faces rape allegation

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:46 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 1 (ANI): Nepal's Lower House Speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara is facing allegations of sexually assaulting a woman staff working in the Federal Parliament Secretariat.
The victim has alleged that Mahara raped her in her rented flat in Tinkune, Kathmandu on Sunday evening when her husband was not at home.
"My husband and I have known him (Mahara) personally for some time. He had come to my place several times before also when my husband used to be here. At around 8 pm on Sunday, he came to my flat in an inebriated condition when my husband was not at home and assaulted me," the victim said.
A formal complaint is yet to be lodged with the police. The Personal Secretariat of the House Speaker has denied the rape allegations.
"These claims are baseless and deceptive. There is no truth over these claims so it is requested to all not to be driven by the illusion," Dilli Malla, House Speaker Mahara's Press Secretary said in a statement.
He claimed that the accusation against the Speaker is an attempt to defame him and is driven by revenge.
"No posting was available in the Federal Parliament Secretariat's Health Department and medical staffs working in Secretariat along with the accuser were demanding for posting while the talk about their adjustment was underway. But the decision over their adjustment comes under the jurisdiction of Ministry of General Administration and Health Ministry. The disgruntled staff had some reservations with us and blamed us for doing nothing. Driven by the feeling of taking revenge, she made the claims which is entirely false, deceptive and unrestrained," Malla said in the release.
An online news portal had first reported the incident on Monday evening and uploaded videos and photos of the victim in which she was allegedly physically assaulted the previous day.
The online portal also uploaded the photos of broken spectacles purportedly belonging to Mahara and a bottle of alcohol allegedly brought by him. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:52 IST

China National Day: Tibetan Youth Congress workers stage protest...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): As China observes its 70th anniversary of communist rule, Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) workers held a protest outside the Embassy of China here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 12:17 IST

Sikhs worldwide welcome India's decision to release Sikh prisoners

London/Bedford [UK], Oct 1 (ANI): Sikh organisations across the world welcomed India's decision to release nine Sikh prisoners from various jails in the country on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:41 IST

Saddened by floods in India, says UN Secretary-General

New York [US], Oct 1 (ANI): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday expressed his grief over the loss of life and displacement of people due to floods following intermittent rains in parts of India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:35 IST

Trade talks between India, US have progressed, deal soon: Jaishankar

Washington DC [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that the trade talks between India and the United States have progressed and an agreement will come into being soon.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:09 IST

US President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani subpoenaed in...

Washington D.C. [United States], Oct 1 (ANI): As a part of the House impeachment inquiry, House Democrats issued a subpoena to US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudi Giuliani in connection with his interactions with Ukrainian officials.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST

US Democratic Party Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has claimed that there are reports of violence, torture and blockage of medical aid and communication in Jammu and Kashmir ever since the region was stripped of its special status by the Indian government in August.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:10 IST

China debuts DF-41 missile, capable of 'targeting US in 30...

Beijing [China], Oct 1 (ANI): China unveiled the DF-41 intercontinental-range ballistic missile, touted to be the most powerful missile on the planet at the National Day parade in Beijing on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 09:38 IST

Post-Brexit, Netherlands will become key entry point in Europe...

Amsterdam [The Netherlands], Oct 1 (ANI): The Netherlands will become a key entry point in Europe for Indian companies following the UK's scheduled departure from the European Union (EU) later this month, Dutch King Willem-Alexander said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 09:15 IST

India very important for Netherlands, can collaborate in...

Amsterdam [The Netherlands], Oct 1 (ANI): Dutch King Willem-Alexander has said that India is very important for the Netherlands and said that both countries can collaborate in various sectors including agriculture, water management and climate change.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 08:16 IST

Saudi-led coalition rejects Houthi claims of troop capture

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Oct 1 (ANI): The Saudi-UAE-led military coalition in Yemen has rejected claims by Yemen's Houthi rebels that they have captured thousands of enemy troops following attacks near the southern Saudi region of Najran.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 06:28 IST

Somalia: US military says 10 militants killed after twin...

Mogadishu [Somalia], Oct 1 (ANI): Ten militants were killed in airstrikes carried out by US military and partnered forces as a retaliatory attack against al-Shabaab terrorists, the US military said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 06:10 IST

Yemen's Houthis release 290 prisoners: Red Cross

Geneva [Switzerland], Oct 1 (ANI): Yemen's Houthi rebels on Monday released 290 prisoners, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said, two days after the group claimed to have captured hundreds of Saudi troops following an incursion into Saudi Arabia.

Read More
iocl