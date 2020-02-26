Nepal's opposition demand parliamentary probe in graft cases involving Oli govt

Kathmandu [Nepal], Feb 26 (ANI): Nepal's opposition parties have demanded a parliamentary probe into allegations of graft involving Nepal Communist Party (NCP) leader Gokul Baskota who recently resigned as Communication Minister.

The lawmakers during Tuesday's parliamentary meeting raised issue demanding clarification from Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

"Parliament's Public Account Committee had ordered not to take actions forward about security printing press after it was reported about wrongdoings while contract award was being handed over to two companies. The graft case has crossed its limit and has become an issue of shame, one who can offer more than 700 million bribe, billions or more than that would be awarded the contract," said Nepali Congress leader Minendra Rijal.

"This sort of situation has created a shameful situation and can't go worse than this. Honourable Prime Minister you have said, I won't be involved in corruption and won't let anyone take bribe, what can be shameful than this?" he added.

This comes in the backdrop of a leaked audiotape of Baskota where he can be heard talking about a commission of NPR 700 Million with a Swiss Company agent regarding a security printing press.

Soon after the audio surfaced he resigned from the ministerial post and he is now being investigated on projects which were carried under his supervision.

Last month, the Nepali House Panel had started a probe into the complaints registered at the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) alleging that billions of rupees had been embezzled in the process of establishing the security printing press and procuring necessary equipment and machinery.

Nepal is preparing to bring in security press worth NPR 35 billion as per government-to-government modality from France and Germany as per its plan to print secured documents, certificates and stickers including passports, excise-duty stickers, and vehicle driving licences on its own. (ANI)

