Nepal's PM holds talks with former prime ministers, experts ahead of Chinese President's visit

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 10 (ANI): Ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit, Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli are holding discussions with former Prime Ministers and foreign affairs experts regarding different facets of the bilateral ties here today.

The discussions are currently underway at the Oli's official residence in Baluwatar regarding Xi's visit to the landlocked state, the Himalayan Times has reported.

Earlier, Nepalese Foreign Affairs advisor Rajan Bhattarai had confirmed the visit of the President of the People's Republic of China.

"Such visit would further harmonise bilateral relations between 'people to people level' as well," said Bhattarai. He also expressed on developing ties with Beijing based on mutual benefit. (ANI)

