Nepal's PM Oli admitted to hospital for kidney transplant

Kathmandu [Nepal], Mar 2 (ANI): Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was admitted to a government hospital in Kathmandu on Monday evening (local time) for his second kidney transplant scheduled later in the week.

In a brief video address posted on social media before being admitted to Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital, Oli said he would return to work with new energy and enthusiasm after the kidney transplant.

"The day after tomorrow, I will be undergoing kidney re-transplant. For the clinical preparations, I am going to be admitted at Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj (today)," Oli said, adding, "I will be back to work with new energy and enthusiasm after some days of rest at the hospital. In the meanwhile, the Government functions would be carried on as usual."

Oli, who turned 69 last week, had last undergone a kidney transplant in India in 2007 after both his kidneys failed to function. Since then, he has travelled abroad on several occasions for health-checkups and underwent multiple rounds of dialysis.

The kidney transplantation procedure would be carried by the hospital's Urologist and Transplant Surgeon Professor Premraj Gyawali. The procedure is expected to last for about three to five hours.

Oli is expected to stay at the hospital for about a week depending on his health condition after the transplant.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had wished a successful surgery and speedy recovery to Oli and said he looks forward to his continued contribution to taking India-Nepal relations to new heights.

"My dear friend @kpsharmaoli ji, wishing you a successful surgery and a speedy recovery. May Lord Pashupatinath bless you always with good health, happiness and very long life. Look forward to your continued contribution to taking India-Nepal relations to new heights," PM Modi tweeted. (ANI)

