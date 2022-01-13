Nepal's Rastriya Ekata Abhiyan demonstrates against Chinese interference, burns pictures of Chinese Ambassador Hou

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 13 (ANI/Khabarhub): Nepal's Hindu Civic Society Rastriya Ekata Abhiyan (National Unity Campaign) burnt pictures of the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yanqi in Maitighar, Kathmandu on Wednesday protesting China's "increased interference" in Nepal's internal matters.

Demonstrators also lambasted the Chinese Ambassador for unnecessarily interfering in Nepal's internal affairs, imposing unannounced blockade in Rasuwagadhi and Tatopani, not taking the initiative to send back Nepali students to China, and exceeding the diplomatic limits.



The protesters chanted slogans against Chinese Ambassador Yanqi.

The demonstrators carried placards that said: 'Go Back China'.

The Abhiyan had also staged a demonstration against China at Janak Chowk in Janakpur on Tuesday. (ANI/Khabarhub)

