Nepal's veteran Journalist Madan Mani Dixit passes away at 96

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 15 (ANI): Nepal's veteran Litterateur and Journalist, Madan Mani Dixit, who once won the prestigious Madan Puraskar Winner of Nepal, passed away here on early Thursday at the age of 96.

Dixit, author of Nepali literary masterpieces, namely "Madhavi", "Meri Nilima" and "Rigveda", was suffering from pneumonia. He was admitted to Sumeru Hospital here and discharged on Wednesday.

Dixit became unconscious at his home and was pronounced dead upon his arrival at Himala Hospital in Putalisadak.

Dixit was awarded the Madan Puraskar for his literary masterpiece "Madhavi".

Dixit is also acknowledged as the first photojournalist of Nepal.

He will be criminated with full state honours in the evening. (ANI)

