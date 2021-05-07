Netherlands first shipment of COVID relief material lands in India

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): The first shipment containing 449 ventilators, 100 oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies from the Netherlands arrived in India on Friday as a part of humanitarian assistance to India in its fight against rising COVID-19 cases.

Asserting that India values this support from the Netherlands, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed that remaining medical equipment would be shipped over the coming days.

"Further strengthening our multifaceted cooperation. First of the shipment of 449 ventilators, 100 oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies from the Netherlands arrives. Over the coming days, remaining medical equipment would be shipped. Value this support from our friend Netherlands," tweeted Bagchi.



Several countries around the globe including UK, Russia, and the US have extended support as the country continues to struggle with the increase in its health infrastructure needs caused by the rising infections.

India on Thursday reported 4,12,262 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

India is currently dealing with a devastating second COVID-19 wave that has swept through the nation, straining the country's health infrastructure and overburdening frontline medical workers. (ANI)

