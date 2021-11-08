Netherlands pledges to halt investments in coal, gas, oil abroad by late 2022

Moscow [Russia], November 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The Netherlands will abandon investments in coal, oil, and gas abroad by the end of the next year, Tom de Bruijn, Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, said on Monday.



"Together with the UK, the Netherlands has signed the declaration on stopping government investments in coal, oil, and gas in foreign countries, by the end of 2022," de Bruijn tweeted, adding that the measure was announced at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties.

The initiative was announced as part of joint action on climate change on November 4 and supported by 26 signatories, including the UK, the US, Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, Italy, among others.

The summit gathering world leaders, senior officials, experts, and activists to discuss solutions to global issues linked to climate change is held in Glasgow from October 31-November 12. The participants are expected to negotiate several deals on reducing greenhouse emissions and reaching carbon neutrality. (ANI/Sputnik)

