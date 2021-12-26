Netizens troll PM Imran Khan over leopard video, ask him to highlight inflation, unemployment in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 26 (ANI): After he shared a video of a snow leopard on Twitter, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is being trolled on social media by netizens who are demanding that Khan should also post a video highlighting skyrocketing petrol, gas and electricity prices in the country.

On Saturday Imran Khan shared a 45-second long video in which the leopard could be seen roaring loudly and shortly after, it disappeared.

"Rare footage of the shy snow leopard in Khaplu, GB," the prime minister wrote.

Commenting on this clip shared on Twitter, one of the users said that the entire community is facing inflation and poverty and the Prime Minister only cares about tourism.

"qom bhooki mar rhi hai aur ap ko tourism ki pari hai.. do waqt ki roti ko log taras rhy hain," the user named Baji_Stark wrote.



While another said, "People aren't safe in Pakistan But leopards are increasing. Government priorities need to be set."





A user named Usama Khurshid Qureshi also took a dig at Prime Minister Imran Khan over his party's recent defeat at local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The user said: "Very nice, pls also share a vedio showing petrol gas & electricity prices, unemployment percentage, inflation percentage, state bank reserves, current account deficit Kuch khuda ka khof kr bhai at least for your own sake talk about issue that matters in election you guys jst lost kpk elec."



Pakistan's joblessness has jumped from 5.8 per cent in 2017-18 to 6.9 per cent in 2018-19, according to the Labour Force Survey (LFS) published by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The first year of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in power saw an increase in unemployment in the case of both males and females, with the male unemployment rate rising from 5.1 per cent to 5.9 per cent and female unemployment rate jumping from 8.3 per cent to 10 per cent, reported Dawn.

The Pakistani rupee has recently depreciated 30.5 per cent against the US dollar in the last three years and four months under the current government of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (ANI)

