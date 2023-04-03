Never offered "lifetime" extension to ex-Army Chief Bajwa: Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 3 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Sunday, said that he had never offered a "lifetime" extension to former Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa, ARY News reported.

In an interview with a personal private news channel, Khan said, "It is a lie that I offered a lifetime extension to Qamar Javed Bajwa," adding that he (Bajwa) is the one who plotted a conspiracy against him and his government.

This remark came after several times in media, reports came of Khan granting a lifetime extension to Army Chief. Even, the Director-General (DG) of Pakistan's top intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) confirmed it in October 2022.

Talking about Bajwa, the ex-PM claimed that the Army Chief planned to weaken his party. "He [Bajwa] considered [Prime Minister] Shehbaz Sharif a wise person," he said, adding that he already knew that the former COAS had given an offer to the Pakistan Muslim League-N president, reported ARY News.

"I was aware of these conspiracies, but still I gave the benefit of doubt to General Bajwa. However, I later realised that he was only the man behind the conspiracy against him and his government," he added.



In the interview, Khan also stated that the country's economy was improving when his government was in the power but unfortunately it was ousted through a 'conspiracy'.

Recalling his government's performance, Imran Khan claimed that the country's growth rate was at 6 per cent while information technology (IT) exports were increasing. "They [the incumbent rulers] thought the people of Pakistan will not come out against this conspiracy," he said.

Referring to elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the PTI chief said that his party dissolved the assemblies because the Constitution states that elections should be held within 90 days after the dissolution of the assembly, according to ARY News.

He reiterated that the incumbent government was afraid of elections and cannot defeat the 'most popular party' even with rigging.

Talking to a delegation of journalists at his residence in Lahore's Zaman Park, the former premier called Qamar Bajwa a 'liar', saying that the former army chief should be held accountable by the army.

Earlier in March, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced to delay of the Punjab by-elections which were scheduled to be held on April 30. (ANI)

