New building of higher secondary school inaugurates in Nepal, as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 21 (ANI): A new school building of Shree Sinam Higher Secondary School was inaugurated in Nepal, built under the Indian government grant assistance.

The new building was inaugurated by the First Secretary in the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, Rohit Mishra along with House of Representatives of Nepal, Yogesh Bhattarai, and constituent assembly member Bhupendra Thebe in the presence of officials from local government representatives, local community leaders, teachers, other officials, parents, and children, according to the Indian embassy of Nepal said in the press release.



This is one of the 75 projects that is being inaugurated this year in Nepal as part of "India@75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" which celebrates 75 years of India's independence.



The school building is located at Sinam in Taplejung District of Nepal and its new building has been constructed at a cost of Nepali Rupees 31.00 million under India-Nepal Development Cooperation with the Indian Government's financial assistance. The school was set up in 1950 and currently has 1600 students, the statement added.



"Since 2003, India has taken up over 523 HICDPs in Nepal and has completed 467 projects. Amongst these, 78 Projects are in Province-1, including two projects in Taplejung District," according to the press release.

The press release further stated that the Indian government has gifted 7 ambulances to various health posts in the district of Nepal.

"As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging & multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of this project reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in the upliftment of its people in priority sector," according to the press release. (ANI)

