New cases filed against former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 23 (ANI): In a big blow to Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, fresh cases were registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief for violating section 144 by organizing a rally in Islamabad to show solidarity with Shahbaz Gill.

The federal government on Tuesday lodged two cases against PTI Chief Imran Khan and other PTI leaders, ARY News reported.

According to details, the federal government has lodged a case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other PTI leaders including Murad Saeed, Fawad Chaudhry, Faisal Javed, Sheikh Rasheed and Asad Umer.

PTI leaders Raja Khurram Nawaz and Ali Nawaz Awan have also been named in the cases filed in the Aabpara police station of Islamabad, reported ARY News.

The case had been lodged against Imran Khan and other PTI leaders for violating article 144 by organizing a rally in Islamabad on Saturday night that continued on Sunday too, reported ARY News.

The PTI chair had staged a rally in the federal capital on August 20 to express solidarity with his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill after claims of torture in custody.

Gill was arrested on charges of colluding with a private Pakistani TV news channel in carrying out propaganda against the state. Police said that he was arrested for making statements against the state institutions and inciting the people to rebel.



The Pakistani publication claimed that the PTI leader had attempted to incite hatred in the Pakistan Army while speaking on ARY News a day prior, which has been restricted in certain parts of the country.

Notably, regulatory watchdog PEMRA has alleged that the ARY News channel was airing "false, hateful and seditious" content based on "absolute disinformation with a clear and present threat to national security by instigating rebellion within the armed forces."

Meanwhile, Imran Khan was booked for threatening a judge and two top police officials in a public meeting held at the F-9 Park late Saturday evening. Khan was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

He warned the Islamabad inspector-general and deputy inspector-general that he would "not spare" them, vowing to file cases against them for subjecting Gill to alleged inhuman torture, according to Geo News.

Earlier today the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a show-cause notice to the former prime minister and PTI chairman after taking up contempt of court proceedings against him for allegedly threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

On August 22, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan until August 25 in a terrorism case.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari has opposed the arrest of Imran Khan. He believes that the arrest will cause political damage to the ruling alliance. (ANI)

