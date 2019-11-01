New Delhi: Jaishankar meet his German counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a meeting with his German counterpart Heiko Mass
New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a meeting with his German counterpart Heiko Mass and affirmed New Delhi and Berlin shared a commitment to multilateralism.
"Very productive meeting with FM @HeikoMaas. Explored the many convergences with Germany at the global, regional and bilateral levels. Affirmed our shared commitment to multilateralism. Expect our consultations to further intensify," Jaishankar tweeted.
Heiko Mass is as a part of a delegation visiting Delhi to attend India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). The delegation is headed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Earlier in the day, the two sides held delegation-level talks here.
Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla held talks with Parliamentary State Secretary, Ministry of Interior Gunter Krings.
"Meeting between Union Home Secretary, Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Prof. Dr. Gunter Krings, Parliamentary State Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Federal Republic of Germany, in New Delhi today. Senior officers from both sides were also present," Spokesperson of Ministry of Home Affairs tweeted.
Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel also held talks with his German counterpart, Monika Grutters. (ANI)

