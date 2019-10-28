Nagar Kirtan of Sikh devotees from India started off their journey from New Delhi to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.
New Delhi: Nagar Kirtan of Sikh devotees departs for Nankana Sahib

ANI | Updated: Oct 28, 2019 15:51 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): A religious procession (Nagar Kirtan) of Sikh devotees started off from New Delhi, on their journey to the birthplace of Guru Nanak, Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on Monday.
The Nagar Kirtan is led by Sardar Paramjit Singh Sarna, the former president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), and includes representatives from different sections of the Sikh community in India.
The Nagar Kirtan was seen off by several people including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. According to a press release by the Pakistani government, Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan, Syed Haider Shah also attended the ceremony.
The Nagar Kirtan would be crossing over to Pakistan via Ludhiana and Amritsar on October 31 through the Wagah border. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 15:24 IST

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 12:51 IST

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 10:20 IST

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 06:22 IST

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 06:12 IST

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 05:47 IST

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 05:23 IST

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 04:43 IST

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 04:24 IST

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 04:24 IST

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 03:55 IST

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 01:35 IST

