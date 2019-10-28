New Delhi: Nagar Kirtan of Sikh devotees departs for Nankana Sahib

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): A religious procession (Nagar Kirtan) of Sikh devotees started off from New Delhi, on their journey to the birthplace of Guru Nanak, Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on Monday.

The Nagar Kirtan is led by Sardar Paramjit Singh Sarna, the former president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), and includes representatives from different sections of the Sikh community in India.

The Nagar Kirtan was seen off by several people including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. According to a press release by the Pakistani government, Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan, Syed Haider Shah also attended the ceremony.

The Nagar Kirtan would be crossing over to Pakistan via Ludhiana and Amritsar on October 31 through the Wagah border. (ANI)

