New irrigation channel construction expected to address water crisis in Bhutan's Jangphutse: Report

Thimphu [Bhutan], March 3 (ANI): A new irrigation channel which is under construction is expected to solve the water woes of people in Bhutan's Trashi Yangtse, The Bhutan Live reported. As paddy cultivation season approaches, it is normally a time of struggle for Jangphutse farmers under Toedtsho Gewog in Trashi Yangtse.

People in the region have been facing an acute shortage of irrigation water for several decades. However, the new irrigation channel which is under construction is expected to address the water crisis, as per the news report.

Farmers of Jangphutse village have been relying on this small stream to irrigate their fields for a very long time, The Bhutan Live reported. Besides the small size of the stream, water leaks out at several points along the irrigation channel which is the main cause of the shortage.

About five years back, the channel was connected with a new water supply from another source. However, people have that the water still remains insufficient for everyone. Tshering Dorji, a farmer from Jangphutse, said they have to go to source to carry out repairs. However, the farmer said that the process takes a lot of time.



"We don't have enough irrigation water for all, sometimes we have to go to the source to carry out repairs, and this takes a lot of time. But now we are hoping things will get better once the new irrigation system is complete," The Bhutan Live quoted Tshering Dorji as saying.

Sumchu Wangmo, another Jangphutse farmer, said that they stopped working on some of the fields due to the water shortage. Wangmo said that the majority of the people stopped working in the fields. Meanwhile, Tawpo said that they are hoping the new irrigation system will address the irrigation water crisis.

"I stopped working on a few of my fields because of the water shortage, and also because of the wild boar problem. Most of the people gave up working in the fields; I am the only one to do it," The Bhutan Live quoted Sumchu Wangmo as saying.

"We are hoping the new irrigation system will solve the irrigation water crisis, and that we won't have to frequently travel to carry out maintenance works on it as in the past," Tawpo said as per the news report.

The irrigation water crisis is expected to be addressed after the new 3-kilometre-long irrigation channel is completed. Construction works for the irrigation channel started in February and is being built at a cost of Nu 2.3 million with funding from the Gewog budget. The construction work is expected to be complete by next month. Usually, Janphutse farmers begin their farming work in May. (ANI)

