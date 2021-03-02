New low for Pakistan as lawmakers of Imran Khan's party thrash 'rebel' members in Sindh Assembly

Karachi [Pakistan], March 2 (ANI): In a new low for Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers on Tuesday physically thrashed 'rebel' party members during a session in the Sindh Assembly after they refused to vote for party candidates in the Senate elections.

The three Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs), Aslam Abro, Shehryar Shar and Karim Bakhsh Gabol, had earlier announced that they will vote as per their aspirations, reported Geo News.

When the 'rebel' members entered the Sindh Assembly, they were attacked by the PTI MPAs, leading to chaotic situation chaos in the Sindh Assembly.

As the situation in the Sindh Assembly turned quickly violent, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) members also got involved in attempting to disengage the scuffling lawmakers.

According to Geo News, Aslam Abro spoke to the media and said they have made it clear to everyone that they will not vote along the party lines. He alleged that Senate tickets were sold and that they do not agree with the selection of Saifullah Abro and Faisal Vawda.



On Monday, the local PTI leadership had accused the PPP of pressuring their members to win the upcoming Senate elections. Karachi PTI President Khurram Sher Zaman alleged that their lawmakers were kidnapped and they were no more in contact.

To this, Aslam Abro clarified that they were not kidnapped.

This comes as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that the Senate elections will take place on March 3, reported Geo News.

This announcement came days after Pakistan President Arif Alvi had signed the Elections (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 to pave the way for Senate elections to be held via an "open and identifiable ballot".

However, the Supreme Court of Pakistan said that the upcoming Senate elections cannot be held via open balloting. The apex court said it is up to the ECP to decide to which extent the voting should remain secret.

The Pakistani opposition leaders have vehemently opposed the government's move to hold Senate elections via a show of hands. (ANI)

