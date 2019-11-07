External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar addessing media in New Delhi on Thursday.
New map accurate, no change in boundary with Nepal: MEA

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:44 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The new political map released by India after bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir accurately depicts its sovereign territory and did not revise its boundary with Nepal in any manner, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asserted on Thursday, a day after the Nepal government strongly objected to the inclusion of Kalapani under the Indian Territory.
Responding to a question on the same, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the boundary delineation with Nepal is ongoing under the existing mechanism and New Delhi is committed to finding a solution on the matter through dialogue in the spirit of the close and friendly bilateral relations between the two countries.
"Our map accurately depicts the sovereign territory of India. The new map has, in no manner, revised our boundary with Nepal. The boundary delineation exercise with Nepal is ongoing under the existing mechanism. We reiterate our commitment to find a solution through dialogue in the spirit of our close and friendly bilateral relation," Kumar said.
The spokesperson said that both sides should guard against the vested interest "who are out there to create some differences between the two countries."
Nepal's objection came after Home Ministry released the political map of India on Saturday which showed Kalapani within Indian borders. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:16 IST

