New school projects inaugurated in Nepal under Indian 'grant assistance'

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 27 (ANI): Under the India-Nepal Development Cooperation, two school projects in Sunsari District, Nepal were inaugurated on Saturday at the cost of NRs 48.90 million grant assistance by India.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava and Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, Minister for Communications & Information Technology, Government of Nepal jointly inaugurated two projects in Sunsari District in Nepal.



The projects are School Building, Hostel Block & Play Ground for Nepal Police School in Dharan and School Building for Shree Mahendra Secondary School in Mahendranagar.

"Inauguration of two school projects in Sunsari District, Nepal for School Building, Hostel Block & Play Ground for Nepal Police School and School Building for Shree Mahendra Secondary School built under Government of India grant assistance," the Indian Embassy in Nepal said in a press release.



These two projects were undertaken by District Coordination Committee (DCC) Sunsari with the grant assistance from the Government of India at the cost of NRs.48.90 million, as High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) under India-Nepal Development Cooperation.

These are among the 75 projects being inaugurated this year in Nepal as part of "India@75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" which celebrates 75 years of India's independence.

Since 2003, India has taken up over 532 HICDPs in Nepal and has completed 475 projects in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and creation of other public utilities across all 7 provinces of Nepal at the grassroots level.

Out of these, 80 HICDPs are in Province-1 including 12 projects in Sunsari District.

India and Nepal enjoy a multi-faceted and multi-sectoral development partnership that is reflective of the closeness of the people of both countries. The implementation of this project reflects the continued support of the Government of India to socio-cultural infrastructure and contributes to the development of people-to-people links. (ANI)

