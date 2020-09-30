New Singapore High Commissioner meets Muraleedharan to discuss strengthening ties

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): The new Singapore High Commissioner to India Simon Wong called on Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss strengthening of the strategic relationship between the two countries.



Following the meeting, V Muraleedharan tweeted, "Glad to meet the new Singapore High Commissioner to India HE Simon Wong. Had a forward-looking discussion on India-Singapore strategic relations. Wish him a successful tenure in India."

The Singapore Embassy also tweeted, "Thank you to HE V Muraleedharan for warmly receiving HC Simon Wong this afternoon. They had a productive discussion on the positive state of bilateral relations, and ways to bring the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership to greater heights!" (ANI)

