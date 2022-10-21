New UNAMA chief Otunbayeva discusses rights to education, work for women with Afghan leaders

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 21 (ANI): The new head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Roza Otunbayeva met with Afghan women leaders and discussed the key issues affecting women and girls amid the economic slump, ToloNews reported citing UN Assistant Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

"Restrictions to access to education and work were particularly stressed as Afghans struggle to cope with socio-economic hardships. Consultations to make every voice heard encouraged," UNAMA said.

According to ToloNews, when the Islamic Emirate took control over Afghanistan, many women working in government departments become jobless. However, the Islamic Emirate said that the government's female employees who become jobless will be paid at home.

The associate director of the Women's Rights Division at Human Rights Watch, Heather Barr, called on the UN to pay attention to women's rights in Afghanistan.

The Islamic Emirate has repeatedly said that it is committed to the rights of women and girls based on sharia and Islamic values, reported ToloNews.

Earlier, Roza Otunbayeva on Sunday met with several Taliban leaders and discussed a range of issues including the importance of girls' education.

"UN envoy @Otunbayeva at her first meeting with df @MoFA_Afg Muttaqi discussed wide ranging issues for cooperation, incl. trust-building, banking system & edu for all incl. girls. Acknowledged differences but agreed on the need to bring Afghanistan & IC closer for the sake of #Afghans," tweeted UNAMA News.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting minister of Foreign Affairs, in a meeting with Otunbayeva, asked her to inform the world of the facts within the scope of her responsibility, reported Tolo News.

The meeting covered bilateral cooperation, economic initiatives, security issues, and education, according to the spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry.



"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that now is the time for Afghanistan and the world to come closer together and understand each other's priorities, conditions, and requests, and UNAMA can achieve this well," said Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, reported Tolo News.

She also met the Taliban's Deputy Prime Minister, Abdul Salam Hanafi and reiterated the need for close cooperation to prioritize the needs of the Afghan people.

"In a meeting with df DPM Hanafi, UN Envoy Otunbayeva discussed a broad range of issues, including international assistance, drug abuse, and the importance of girls' education. The new UNAMA head reiterated the need for close cooperation to prioritize the needs of #Afghan people," tweeted UNAMA News.

The head of UNAMA in Afghanistan has said that both sides should cooperate to address basic issues in Afghanistan.

Political analysts consider UNAMA's role in various sectors, especially the recognition of the current government, to be important.

"UNAMA can convince the world on the question of recognizing Afghanistan if the Taliban's strategy is such that it can satisfy UNAMA in the first step," said Aziz Marij, a former diplomat, reported Tolo News.

"The Islamic Emirate should provide full and direct cooperation with UNAMA leadership about the search for the truth," said Yosuf Amin Zazai, a political analyst.

Otunbayeva also met the Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Abdul Kabir and agreed to close cooperation to address pressing issues faced by Afghans.

In September, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Roza Otunbayeva of Kyrgyzstan as his new Special Representative for Afghanistan and head of UNAMA. (ANI)

