New York: Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister discusses developments in Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific

New York [US], September 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday (local time) held a meeting with Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi wherein they exchanged views on Afghanistan.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

"Always nice to meet FM @moteging of Japan. Appreciated his insights on Indo-Pacific events. A good exchange of views on Afghanistan," he tweeted.



Earlier on Wednesday, Jaishankar and Motegi participated in the foreign ministers meeting of G4 countries.'

The Foreign Ministers of the G4 countries-- India's S Jaishankar, Brazil's Carlos Alberto Franco Ranca, Germany's Heiko Maas, and Japan's Toshimitsu Motegi---held a meeting in New York.

The ministers issued a joint statement following the meeting in which they reaffirmed that it is indispensable to reform the Security Council through an expansion of both categories, permanent and non-permanent seats, to enable the Security Council to better deal with the ever-complex and evolving challenges to the maintenance of international peace and security, and thereby to carry out its duties more effectively.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar on Tuesday held several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Iran, Australia, Egypt and Indonesia.

Earlier, Jaishankar also met his counterparts from France, UK, and Saudi Arabia and discussed issues associated with Indo-Pacific.'Meanwhile, top leaders from across the world have already started converging in New York for UNGA high-level debate week. (ANI)

