Participants raised slogans against Pakistan and demanded freedom.
New York: MQM holds protest against Pakistan atrocities on Mohajirs

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 11:44 IST

New York [US] Sept 28, (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) on Friday held a protest near United Nations Headquarter in New York against atrocities committed by Pakistani establishment on Mohajirs and other ethnolinguistic groups.
This protest was organised on the occasion of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Ahmed Khan Nizai's address in the 74th session of UN General Assembly. A large number of MQM workers, office bearers and supporters including men, women, elders and children from different cities of US attended the protest.
They were seen carrying the MQM flags, portraits of founder leader Altaf Hussain and also pictures of MQM's martyrs. They held different placards that carried slogans about state terrorism and human rights violations in Karachi and urban Sindh.
Meanwhile, MQM US Central Organiser, Rehan Ebadat, and other leaders also addressed on the occasion. They said that we are here to raise the issue of state brutalities and genocide of Mohajir nation and other communities.
The leaders called out Pakistan for imposing undeclared Martial Law in Pakistan and pointed out that the sole representative of Mohajir Nation-MQM-has been restricted to do active politics in Pakistan.
MQM Headquarters has been sealed from the past three years and embargo has been imposed on speeches and statements of Hussain. Mohajir dominated cities in Sindh such as Karachi, Hyderabad and others have been under siege at the hands of the military establishment and among Mohajirs, Sindhis, Pashtuns and Baluchs are facing genocide at the hands of the military establishment in Pakistan.
The oppression, atrocities and injustices have provided a basis to MQM for its protest at the UN gate so as to draw the attention of the world for an end to those devilish treatments and violations. (ANI)

