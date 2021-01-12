New York State Bar Association may remove Rudy Giuliani over Capitol riots

Washington [US], January 11 (ANI): The New York State Bar Association has moved to revoke the membership of US President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani over his instigating speech before Capitol Building riots last week, The Jerusalem Post reported.

This comes after calls for bar association to revoke Giuliani's membership over his speech ahead of last Wednesday's Capitol riots.

During his speech, Giuliani told Trump supporters that "there should be a trial by combat" to oppose President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the US elections. "If we're wrong, we will be made fools of. But if we're right, a lot of them will go to jail," he said at the time, according to CNN.



Chaotic scenes unfolded at the Capitol as supporters of President Trump swarmed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and confrontation with police. Several police officers sustained injuries, while at least five people died.

"As the nation's largest voluntary state bar association, NYSBA has a responsibility to defend and protect the rule of law," the New York State Bar Association said in a statement.

"Based on these complaints, and the statement Giuliani uttered shortly before the attack on the Capitol, NYSBA President Scott M. Karson has launched an inquiry pursuant to the Association's bylaws to determine whether Guliani should be removed from the membership rolls of the Association," it added.

After Giuliani's speech became known in the aftermath of the incident, Democratic congressmen Ted Lieu (California) and Mondaire Jones (New York) called on the bar to investigate Giuliani.

"We will hold responsible everyone involved with the attempted coup, including the attorney to [the president], Rudy Giuliani," Lieu said over Twitter. (ANI)

