Newly-appointed Indian Ambassador to Nepal meets country's Army chief

Kathmandu [Nepal], Mar 18 (ANI): Newly-appointed Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra met Nepal Army's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Purnachandra Thapa on Tuesday evening, Directorate of Public Relations and Information of Nepal Army informed.

As per the release from the Directorate, Indian Ambassador and COAS Thapa held talks on issues of bilateral co-operation and bilateral interest.

"During the meeting, Chief of Army Staff Thapa and Vinay Mohan Kwatra held discussions on subjects pertaining to bilateral co-operations and relation," Nepal Army said in a release.

Kwatra took the charge on March 5 after presenting the credentials to Nepali President Bidhya Devi Bhandari. (ANI)

