Next round of senior commander's meeting between India, China to be held soon: MEA

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that India and China have had "candid and in-depth exchange of views" on the disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the western sector of India-China border areas and the next round of senior commander's meeting will be held soon.

Speaking at the weekly virtual press briefing, Anurag Srivastava, MEA spokesperson, said that India's objective is to ensure complete disengagement from all friction areas along LAC.

"Both sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on disengagement along the LAC in the western sector of China-India border areas. We have agreed to hold next round of senior commander's meeting at an early date," he said.



He further said, "Objective remains to ensure complete disengagement from all friction areas along LAC in the western sector and to restore peace and tranquillity."

India will continue discussions with the Chinese side through both diplomatic and military channels for achieving this outcome at an early date, he added.

India and China are in a standoff in eastern Ladakh along the LAC, following aggressive actions by the Chinese army. Twenty Indian soldiers had laid down their lives and an unspecified number of Chinese soldiers were killed during a clash in the Galwan Valley in June last year. (ANI)

