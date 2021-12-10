Nicaragua snaps ties with Taiwan, establishes diplomatic relations with China

Beijing [China], December 10 (ANI): China has established diplomatic relations with Nicaragua after the latter cut ties with Taiwan and endorsed the 'One China Policy', Chinese state media reported.

The two countries signed a communique on the establishment of ties in the early hours of Friday in the Chinese city of Tianjin, Sputnik reported citing Chinese Central Television.

On Thursday, Nicaragua Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said in a televised announcement the government of Nicaragua declares that it recognizes that there is only one China in the world.



Nicaragua's announcement leaves a little more than a dozen countries worldwide that maintain official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, including fellow Central American countries Honduras and Guatemala.

Although Taiwan and China have been separately governed for more than 70 years, Beijing views the democratic island of 24 million people as part of its territory and has regularly stated its aim of "reunification," despite the fact Taiwan has never been ruled by the Chinese Communist Party.

In a statement, Taiwan's foreign ministry expressed "pain and regret" at the news and said it would, in turn, sever diplomatic relations with Nicaragua, halt bilateral cooperation, and evacuate staffers from the country, reported CNN.

"The Ortega presidency disregarded the long-term friendship between Taiwanese and Nicaraguan that shared weal and woe. We are very sorry to see that," it said, referring to Nicaragua's recently re-elected leader Daniel Ortega.

Under President Xi Jinping, China has steadily ramped up its global influence and outreach. Meanwhile, recent US presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden have sought to bolster Taiwan on the world stage with large arms sales and high profile visits by US officials. (ANI)

