Nigeria introduces Bharat Biotech's Rotavac vaccine to immunise children

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 24 (ANI): Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL), the Indian vaccines and bio-therapeutics manufacturer, on Wednesday announced that its rotavirus oral vaccine ROTAVAC has been introduced to immunise its children from the life-threatening diarrhoeal disease that affects millions of children worldwide.

Taking to Twitter, Bharat Biotech said, "Rotavac was introduced into the national immunization program in Nigeria today. This is a great milestone for team Bharat Biotech, where decades of innovation have resulted in a safe and efficacious product that will save thousands of lives worldwide. #NarendraModi #PMOIndia"

Currently, Nigeria accounts for 14 per cent of the rotavirus deaths globally, making it the country with the second-highest number of rotavirus deaths in the world, according to the statement released by Bharat biotech.

Notably, Rotavirus infection causes about 50,000 child fatalities under the age of five every year in Nigeria.

"Decades of research and product development have resulted in Rotavac. This vaccine is now available in several countries across Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East. We are proud to state that novel vaccines from India are saving lives worldwide," Dr Krishna Ella said, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat.



He further said that they are committed to supporting and reducing the infectious disease burden amongst children in the developing world, and to ensure nations like Nigeria in the African continent, have access to cost-effective world-class interventions for infants and vulnerable populations.

ROTAVAC is safe and effective at preventing diarrheal disease caused by the Rotavirus."

"Bharat Biotech will continue to play its role in researching, developing, and manufacturing novel vaccines, to lower the morbidity and mortality from infectious diseases and contribute towards the achievement of universal vaccine access," Ella adds.

Rotavirus is one of the leading causes of diarrheal disease in the world and is responsible for over 40 per cent of diarrhoea in children. It accounts for about 215,000 of the 525,000-under-5 mortality worldwide each year that are attributed to diarrheal diseases, making it the most common cause of severe diarrhoea.

ROTAVAC received WHO-Prequalification in January 2018. Bharat Biotech developed the first generation, rotavirus vaccine, Rotavac under a Public-Private Partnership with the Department of Biotechnology, the Government of India and 16 other international partners, making it the largest ever social innovation project for public health, according to the statement. (ANI)

