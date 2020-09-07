Nirav Modi's five-day extradition trial in PNB fraud case begins in UK

London [UK], August 07 (ANI): Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's five-day extradition trial began on Monday at the Westminster Magistrate's Court in London.

Nirav Modi joined in the trial through a video link from Wandsworth prison in South London.

Earlier in the day, a team of Enforcement Directorate arrived in London.

In May, the trial of Modi has been adjourned until September after a week of extraordinary drama at the Westminster Magistrate's Court in Central London.

Nirav Modi, wanted in India on the charges of fraud and money-laundering, was arrested in March 2019 in London and charged with money laundering and defrauding Punjab National Bank (PNB) of more than Rs 11,000 crore. (ANI)

