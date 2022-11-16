Nissan Stadium in Yokohama attracts visitors

Yokohama [Japan], November 16 (ANI): Yokohama Nissan Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium with a 72,000-seat capacity. Not only sports but also music concerts and other events are also organised in this stadium.

Since the Edo Shogunate reigned, Yokohama has served as a gateway to the western world. The city has a long history of sports.

"My family loves Marinos, so we came to cheer for Marinos," said a visitor.

"Marinos, cheer up! It's the biggest stadium in Japan and holds the final game of many big tournaments, so I'm very happy," said another visitor.

It was the Edo period in 1866 when Samurais walked the streets with swords in their hands.

The Rugby Club was also established, with the first Japanese soccer game being held in 1888.

After the construction of the Yokohama International Stadium in 1998, sports in the Japanese city received a further push.



Later, the FIFA World Cup, the Rugby World Cup, and the Tokyo Olympic Games were held there in 2002, 2019, and 2020, respectively.

"This is the locker room for the player. Today, we are reproducing the locker room of Brazil's national soccer team, which participated in the final match at the 2002 World Cup. At that time, we had the players' signatures inside each locker and kept the situation in the locker room," said Keita Kai, Nissan Stadium Official.

Its lawn is kept in top condition to hold big world sporting events. Its shock-absorbing function helps to keep athletes safe, and its well-groomed flat surfaces ensure excitement to play.

Three big world sports events are preserved as delightful and exciting memories for Yokohama citizens.

"As a Yokohama citizen, I am proud of being held World Cup final game. It is so delightful," said a visitor.

"I think Yokohama Nissan Stadium is the safest stadium in the world. I am very proud that there are few stadiums in the world where I can visit with my family," said another visitor.

"I think the stadium belongs to the sports industry and the local community. I want to feel the growing history of the stadium just like my child's growth," added the visitor.

The stadium, a well-known Yokohama attraction, engraves a delightful sports history. It is visited not just by Japanese citizens but foreigners as well. (ANI)

