Nissei introduces new soft ice cream in Japan

Tokyo [Japan], August 13 (ANI): Japanese company Nissei has introduced a new soft ice cream in Japan. It has the shape of an old-fashioned circular cream roll.

The cream has two layers, brown and white. Soft ice cream, which tastes like pudding when eaten, has a pudding called "The Great Buddha Pudding."

Nara city located in the center of Japan is known as the ancient capital of Japan. It remains a tourist destination with historic buildings and famous "the Great Buddha in Todai-temple".

The Pudding-inspired cafe is called Pudding Forest, run by Mahobaro Daibutsu Pudding. It's a popular cafe where many people visit every day to eat and buy pudding and soft ice cream.

"I named the pudding after the famous Nara Buddha so that it can be used as a source of information about Nara area. Not only pudding, but also soft ice cream is considered as another popular product, and I consulted with "Nissei", which is soft ice cream maker, about making soft ice cream with pudding flavour," said HiroshiTakagishi, from Daibutsu Pudding.



This soft ice cream is particular about shape as well as taste. The simple impression of circular cream attracted popularity among the younger generation and became a hot topic on Social Media.

"It's a very cute shape, so I want to take a picture," said one of the visitor.

The cute-shaped soft ice cream is uniquely devised to make it taste like pudding. The ingenuity is that the cream has two layers of flavour.

"It's a combination of two colors of soft ice cream, the white part is kneaded with the pudding we made and the brown part is kneaded with caramel sauce, which tastes like pudding when eaten together. We changed the amount of pudding at various concentrations so that visitor can enjoy a perfect balance between the flavor of soft ice cream and the flavour of our pudding. When you come to Nara, I would like you to definitely come to Mahobaro Daibutsu Pudding,"said HiroshiTakagishi, from Daibutsu Pudding.

The collaboration between the Japanese soft ice cream maker "Nissei" and local pudding maker has created creative sweets and attracts tourists' attention in Japan. (ANI)

