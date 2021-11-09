NLD asks Myanmar military to release political prisoners, stop violence in country

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], November 9 (ANI): Myanmar's National League for Democracy (NLD) on Monday urged the Myanmar Military to release all the political prisoners and stop all acts of violence in the country.

The remarks came from Kyaw Htwe, a former lawmaker representing Zabuthiri township in the capital Naypyidaw and a member of the NLD's Central Committee as the party marked a year since its landslide general election victory that the military overturned in a February coup, Radio Free Asia reported.

"In order to resolve the current crisis in the country, all acts of violence must be stopped and all political prisoners, including the state Counsellor and the president -- must be released immediately," Kyaw said.

He also said that the junta must respect the results of November 8, 2020, ballot and relinquish control of the country, which it has ruled by violently repressing its opponents.

"The implementation of the 2020 election results is still a necessary process, and much remains to be done," Kyaw was quoted as saying by Radio Free Asia.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup on February 1, when the Myanmar military led by Senior General Ming Aung Hlaing overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency.

The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence.

Meanwhile, the military has killed at least 1,244 people since February 1 while arresting 9,907 people in the country, Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said. (ANI)