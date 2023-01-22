No casualties in blast near police car in Pakistan's Peshawar

Peshawar [Pakistan], January 22 (ANI): An explosion took place near a Pakistani police car within the proximity of Badaber Police Station in Peshawar, Badaber Police Station in Peshawar, Geo News reported citing police.

The police said that no casualties took place and said that the Shikhamn outpost in charge, Nasir Khan, was on patrol when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near his car in the area.

According to the police, the blast was carried out by a remote control device and the explosives were placed inside a paint can. After the incident, the police collected evidence from the crime scenes.

A bomb disposal unit was also called to the site of the incident, according to Geo News.

In the last couple of months, the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was seen falling as an increase was noticed in threats and attacks on security forces as well as high-profile political personalities.



According to The News International, the police were on high alert across the province after the recent spike in attacks in areas including Peshawar, southern districts, and the Mardan region.

The publication, citing a source, said: "Apart from the police, senior politicians have complained of receiving threats. The houses of some of them have also come under grenade attack."

On December 11, provincial spokesperson of the Awami National Party (ANP) Samar Bilour told that their provincial president Aimal Wali Khan had received a call about a plan of attack on his life, reported Geo News.

Bilour said that their leadership's protection is the state's responsibility, adding that they will be left with no other option but to take the protection of their leaders into their own hands if the state does not act.

The ANP leader had voiced similar concerns in a statement a few days back, warning the state, government, and "terrorist sympathisers" that Aimal Wali is the heir of the politics of Wali Bagh and not to complain if he is harmed.

The wave of terrorist attacks has also risen across the province in the last few months, the report said. At least 118 terrorist incidents were reported in KP from mid-August till the last week of November, according to official numbers, Geo News reported. (ANI)

