No ceasefire, but reduction of violence: Afghan Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], Dec 31 (ANI): Amid ongoing Afghan peace negotiations, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid on Monday said that the ruling council of the group has agreed to a temporary ceasefire, paving way for signing a peace deal between the group and the United States (US).

"The reality of the situation is that the Islamic Emirate (Taliban) has no intention of declaring a ceasefire. The US has asked for a reduction in the scale and intensity of violence and discussions being held by the Islamic Emirate are revolving solely around this specific issue, " said the Taliban spokesperson, as quoted by Tolo News.

Shakoor Mutmaen, a former Taliban member, expressed his hope that Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad for Afghanistan will return from the US to Qatar and sign the agreement about the withdrawal of US forces.

Earlier, United States negotiators took a brief pause from the talks with the Taliban in the wake of a suicide attack carried out by the group near US airbase in Afghanistan that claimed two lives.

The earlier negotiations between the two sides were called off by US President Donald Trump over repeated attacks by the group, even an agreement had been reached upon "in principle" the two sides. (ANI)

