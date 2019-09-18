Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File photo)
No chance of talks with India on Kashmir until curfew is lifted: Imran Khan

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:36 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 18 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said there is no chance of talks with India and Pakistan on Kashmir until the 'curfew' is lifted.
"There is no chance of talks with India on Kashmir until the curfew is lifted," Khan said, reported Pakistan media.
However, India has maintained that there is no curfew in Jammu and Kashmir, which became a Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370.
Even most of the countries have backed India, stating that New Delhi's decision to make changes in Jammu and Kashmir is part of its internal affairs. (ANI)

