External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday.

'No change' in Teesta water-sharing agreement: Jaishankar

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 14:53 IST

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 20 (ANI): After a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart A K Abdul Momen, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said there is "no change" in India's position on the proposed Teesta water-sharing agreement between New Delhi and Dhaka.
"We have a position. We have a commitment to that position. There is no change," he told the media after his meeting with Momen at the state guest house Jamuna, reported Dhaka Tribune.
Sharing of water of the Teesta River, which originates from Sikkim and flows through West Bengal to merge with the Brahmaputra in Assam and Jamuna in Bangladesh, is the most contentious issue between New Delhi and Dhaka. While Bangladesh has demanded 50 per cent of the river's water supply from December to March, India has claimed a share of 55 per cent.
Previously, the Teesta water agreement was slated to be inked between the two countries on September 6, 2011, during the visit of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to Dhaka. But the proposed deal was called off after repeated objections by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
The water-sharing issue was once again discussed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Dhaka in June 2015. Modi had assured his Bangladeshi counterpart, Shiekh Hasina, that the waters of the river would be shared while looking forward to achieving a quick resolution to the issue.
Jaishnakar, who is on a three-day visit to Bangladesh, held "fruitful interaction" with Momen on a wide range of bilateral issues including Rohingyas and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's upcoming visit to New Delhi in October. The External Affairs Minister said India is looking forward to host her.
Jaishankar described Bangladesh-India relations as a model for other South Asian countries.
"Speaking to the media after the bilateral discussions #JamunaGuestHouse, EAM @DrSJaishankar said that he had a fruitful interaction with Foreign Minister H.E. Dr. @AKAbdulMomen and that #India is looking forward to host Prime Minister H.E. Sheikh Hasina in #NewDelhi in October," the Indian Embassy in Bangladesh tweeted.
While speaking on the issue of Rohingyas, Jaishankar said Bangladesh and India have agreed upon their "safe, speedy and sustainable return" to Myanmar.
More than 700,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar's western Rakhine state after a military crackdown that started in August last year. Many of them entered Bangladesh and are living there since then.
Jaishankar is scheduled to meet Hasina. Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka, Riva Ganguly Das, will be hosting a private dinner for the minister tonight. (ANI)

