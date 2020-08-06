No communication from Pakistan in Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India

New Delhi [India], August 06 (ANI): India on Thursday rejected claims made by Pakistan government that it has reached out to New Delhi after Islamabad Court order in Kulbhushan Jadhav's case.

"We have not received any communication from the Pakistan government in this regard," said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, on being asked if Pakistan has reached out to India after Islamabad Court order that Indian officials should be given a chance to give their stance while hearing a petition on appointing a lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav.

New Delhi remarks come after Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui claimed that Pakistan government has "recontacted" Indian government to appoint a legal representative for Jadhav.

Srivastava said that Pakistan needs to address basic issues which pertain to effective review, fulfilment and implementation of the International Court of Justice's judgement.

"Pakistan needs to address basic issues which pertain to effective review, fulfilment and implementation of ICJ judgement, these issues pertain to making relevant documentation available to us and providing unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav," he said.

Islamabad High Court on Monday said that the Indian officials should be given an opportunity to give their stance on Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on the death row in Pakistan.

A two-member special bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, hearing the government's plea seeking the appointment of a lawyer for Jadhav, said that the Indian officials should be given an opportunity to give their stance, The Express Tribune reported.

Hearing of the case has been adjourned till September 3.

India had said last month that Pakistan has blocked all avenues for effective remedy available to it in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

Pakistan claims that Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan in 2016 on charges of espionage. India has rejected Pakistan's allegations and said he was kidnapped from the Iranian port of Chabahar.In early 2017, a Pakistani military court sentenced him to death.

In May 2017, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed his execution and in July last year, it upheld India's claim that Pakistan has committed an egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations on several counts. (ANI)

