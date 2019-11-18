Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott speaking to ANI on Monday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI
No country committed to rule of law should be anxious about Quad, a powerful grouping for peace: Tony Abbott

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 20:10 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): No country which is committed to the rule of law should be anxious about the quadrilateral grouping among India, US, Australia, and Japan, former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said here on Monday in response to China's apparent anxiety over the strategic alliance.
Speaking to ANI, Abbott described the quadrilateral as a powerful alliance among the countries that share common values and added that the grouping aims at achieving peace, security and the rule of law.
"The quad is very much an informal grouping but I think it is a powerful grouping, given that India, America, Japan, and Australia have common values and shared interests," he said.
"I don't see this is a grouping against anyone, but it certainly is a grouping for peace, security, and the rule of law. And that is its strength. It is for peace, security and the rule of law, and that is something which is good for everyone," added Abbott.
"No country which is committed to the rule of law in the international relations and no country which respects the rights of other countries, particularly the smaller countries, should be anxious about the quad," he added.
In November 2017, India, the US, Australia, and Japan gave shape to the long-pending 'Quad' coalition to develop a new strategy for keeping the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence. (ANI)

