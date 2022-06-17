No discussion yet on recognising Taliban government: Putin's spokesperson

Moscow [Russia], June 16 (ANI): Rubbishing the allegations that Russia may recognize the Taliban, Dmitry Sergeyevich Peskov, the Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson on Wednesday said that the country had not discussed recognizing the Taliban government and added that it is not on the current agenda.

While addressing a press conference, Peskov said that Moscow had not discussed recognizing the Taliban government, reported Afghanistan's local media outlet Khaama Press.

His remarks came while replying to a question about the prospect of recognizing Afghanistan's Taliban-led government. Peskov stated, "It is not on the current agenda. We have said this many times. It is useless to make any forecasts."

Speaking further with the reporters, Dimitry said that the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is compelling many countries to contact the Taliban. He said there were still doubts about recognizing the Taliban.

Dimitry's comments came after Zamir Kabulov, Russia's special ambassador to Afghanistan, on Tuesday, said that Moscow might recognize the Taliban interim government but would not follow other countries' lead. He stated emphatically that Russia will not follow the US and other countries in recognizing the Taliban government.

It is worthy to note that the Taliban has stated on numerous occasions that they want good relations with Russia, as per the media portal.



Previously as well, Russia clarified along the same lines while accepting the credentials of the first diplomat from the war-torn country. Russia's Foreign Ministry said that accepting the credentials of the first diplomat does not mean recognizing the current government in Kabul.

"It is too early to talk about the official recognition of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan," said Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman.

Kabul says it is trying to formalize its relations with other countries through a balanced policy. Inamullah Samangani, the deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, said that diplomatic relations with Russia are important for the government of Afghanistan.

"Islamic Emirate is trying to formalize its relations with other countries through a balanced policy," he said.

The Islamic Emirate has not yet been officially recognized by any country but countries such as Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, China, and Russia have accepted diplomats from the Islamic Emirate.

"A government, which is in power in the country, in order to implement some of its work needs to establish diplomatic relations with countries," said Sayed Javad Sajjadi, an expert on international relations.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Viktorovich Lavrov had received the first diplomat of the Islamic Emirate at the Afghan Embassy in Moscow at a meeting of Afghan-neighbouring countries in China. (ANI)

