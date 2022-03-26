No google office in Pakistan amid accelerating digitalization

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 26 (ANI): With the Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistanis' consumption of online media has increased and that by extension have increased the need for localizing the offices of digital giants like google however Pakistan still do not have any google office in the country.



The News International in its interview with Google's Regional Director for Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka Farhan S Qureshi asked for the future plans related to its office in Pakistan. Qureshi said that Google has nothing to announce regarding office opening at this time.

"We're always exploring opportunities but have nothing to announce regarding office opening at this time. We, however, continue to invest our resources into Pakistan to drive the country to unlock its digital potential from our partnership with NRSP to train women and youth regarding digital literacy, work with local YouTube creators to showcase their talents around the world, and to upskill Pakistani developers so they can compete in the global market," he said. (ANI)

