No interest in dialogue unless US, South Korea stop 'military threats': North Korea

Pyongyang [North Korea], Aug 22 (ANI): A day after two US fighter jets arrived in South Korea, North Korea on Thursday said it has "no interest" in dialogue unless Washington and Seoul stop "military threats" against it.

Pyongyang's statement also follows U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun's remarks that Washington is ready to initiate denuclearisation talks.

The negotiations between the US and North Korea have been stalled since the second summit between Trump and Kim ended without reaching an agreement in February in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi.

In a statement, an unnamed spokesperson for the North Korea foreign ministry denounced the arrival of the F-35A fighter jets in South Korea, calling it an act of "grave provocation", reported Yonhap News agency.

"We remain unchanged in our position to resolve all issues in a peaceful manner through dialogue and negotiation. However, dialogue accompanied by military threats is of no interest to us," the statement said.

"This act of continuously introducing the cutting-edge lethal equipment is a grave provocation that has openly denied the joint declarations and the military agreement between the north and the south of Korea," it added.

On Wednesday, two additional F-35 jets arrived in South Korea, bringing the total number of stealth in the country's Air Force to six. On the same day, Biegun told reporters in Seoul that Washington wished to resume stalled talks with Pyongyang. (ANI)

