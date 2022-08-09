No law infringed, Imran's close aid Gill's arrest legal: Pak Interior Minister

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 9 (ANI): After the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill, the country's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the current government has not broken the law or connived with officials and placed narcotics in Gill's vehicle.

PTI leader and close aide of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Shahbaz Gill was arrested in Islamabad on Tuesday. An Islamabad police spokesperson said that Shahbaz Gill has been taken into custody for inciting the public against the state institutions.

"Narcotics could be placed in his vehicle but we will not do such shameful activities like the previous government of PTI did in its tenure. Nothing illegal will be done with Gill and legal steps will be taken against him," Sanaullah said.

While addressing a press conference alongside Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Rana Sanaullah declared the arrest of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill legal. He said that a case was registered against Gill at Islamabad's Kohsar police station while adding that Gill will be presented before the court on Wednesday morning.

Regarding Gill's arrest, Sanaullah said, "a case was lodged against the PTI leader at Kohsar police station under sections of 120, 505 B, 153 and 153 A, 124 A and 131 over the complaint of the state."

"There are reports of a conspiracy hatched with a private channel. There are many characters behind the conspiracy that will be exposed soon. We have been told many times that Imran Khan is dividing the nation," Sanaullah added.



Hours after a Pakistani media portal aired a report that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has reportedly activated its strategic media cell to malign Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, the outlet was suspended.

The media outlet said that it is a clear violation of Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders which barred the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) from the closure of the news channel.

Transmission of Pakistan's local media outlet ARY News was suspended in different parts of Pakistan on Monday.

"After the ban on ARY yesterday, they've today arrested @SHABAZGIL. Pakistan is living under a fascist imported government, that doesn't care about the human rights of the people of Pakistan. We strongly demand the immediate release of Dr Gill," Imran Khan's PTI tweeted.

PTI leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Gill was picked up from Banigala Chowk by unidentified personnel in cars with missing number plates.

"Shahbaz Gil has been abducted from Bani Gala Chowk by people who came in vehicles without number plates," Chaudhry tweeted.

"Can such shameful acts take place in any democracy? This is an abduction, not an arrest. Political workers treated as enemies. And all to make us accept a foreign-backed government of crooks," Imran Khan tweeted. (ANI)

